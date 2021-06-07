Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $509,000 Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.