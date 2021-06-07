Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $538,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 80.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIG. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

BIG stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

