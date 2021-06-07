Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ LANC opened at $192.79 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $146.74 and a 52 week high of $193.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.