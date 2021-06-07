Realio Network Reaches Market Cap of $11.60 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $401,065.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00004836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00288310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.01193719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.59 or 1.00080085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.01104913 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.