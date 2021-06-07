Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $448,000.

Shares of PETQ opened at $38.45 on Monday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 15,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $567,493.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,123 shares in the company, valued at $620,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,707,566 shares of company stock worth $60,941,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

