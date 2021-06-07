Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 33,301 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,301 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Umpqua worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Umpqua by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 77,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Umpqua stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

