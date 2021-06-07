iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.67 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

