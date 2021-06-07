Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,768 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,089,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,017,000 after acquiring an additional 532,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

