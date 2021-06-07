Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 52,000 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.97 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

