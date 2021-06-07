Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $662,000 Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.