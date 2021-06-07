Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $4,783,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,175,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock worth $100,927,695 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

