Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.02-12.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.25. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.92-3.00 EPS.

NYSE:ESS opened at $305.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $309.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.40.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

