Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $501.49 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $501.49 or 0.01372948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $80,190.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00288310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.01193719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.59 or 1.00080085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.01104913 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,225 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mNFLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.