Comparing KE (BEKE) and Its Peers

KE (NYSE: BEKE) is one of 19 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare KE to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 2 8 0 2.80 KE Competitors 113 492 589 18 2.42

KE currently has a consensus price target of $68.12, indicating a potential upside of 46.65%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 5.45%. Given KE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KE is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A KE Competitors 2.38% 11.57% 2.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KE and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KE $10.80 billion $425.68 million 309.67 KE Competitors $4.48 billion $136.76 million -22.20

KE has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. KE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

