Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 941 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $128.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

