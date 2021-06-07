Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,832 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000.

NYSEARCA:DBAW opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

