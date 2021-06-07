Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Banc of California reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last 90 days. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $14,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $914.50 million, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

