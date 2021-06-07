Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $63.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.