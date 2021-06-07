Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,217 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of ExlService worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $204,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $103.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $104.12.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

