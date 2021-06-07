Fiera Capital Corp Sells 347,502 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 347,502 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 127,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $226.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

