Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $84.72 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.