The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Neutral

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $83.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,554 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

