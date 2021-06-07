The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVVIY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40. Aviva has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.