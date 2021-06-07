The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVVIY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40. Aviva has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

