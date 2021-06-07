Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $397,000 Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $94.28 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

