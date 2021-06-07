Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $8,244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,915,544 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,565,000 after buying an additional 141,711 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 200.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 667,316 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 72,656 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

