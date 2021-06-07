Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,077 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

