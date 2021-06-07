Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,838,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox stock opened at $179.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $175.55 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

