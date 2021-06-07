Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 17,504 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 320,436 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 203,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.