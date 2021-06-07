Barings LLC Sells 78,311 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,311 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $108.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

