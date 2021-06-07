Barings LLC Has $701,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,622,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,605 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,240,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,672,000 after purchasing an additional 914,702 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

