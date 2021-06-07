Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $159.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $160.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.