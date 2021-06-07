Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $148.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

