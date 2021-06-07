Barings LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Barings LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 39,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $302.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.