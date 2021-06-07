Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after buying an additional 125,691 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $123.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

