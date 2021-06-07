Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $140.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

