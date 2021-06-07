Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 25th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NFJ stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.