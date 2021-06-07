Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 25th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

