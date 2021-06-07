China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.98

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.9844 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

China Petroleum & Chemical has decreased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years. China Petroleum & Chemical has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of SNP stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.