Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by 69.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.80. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

