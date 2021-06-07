American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 219.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,872 shares of company stock worth $3,144,229 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

