TELUS Co. (TU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2594 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $23.08 on Monday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

