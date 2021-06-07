Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $32,887.74 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $73.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

