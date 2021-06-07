Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 95 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ROK opened at $275.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $277.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
