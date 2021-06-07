Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 95 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ROK opened at $275.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $277.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.