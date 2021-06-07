Jennison Associates LLC Invests $6.33 Million in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.