Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $3.98 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 121,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 263,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $9,872,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

