Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 161,555 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 161,555 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $382.91 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

In other DexCom news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $341,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $16,533,912. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

