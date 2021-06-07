World Asset Management Inc Invests $201,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $162.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.37.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

