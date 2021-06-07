Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIT opened at $96.71 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

