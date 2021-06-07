Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $494.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.08. The company has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $404.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

