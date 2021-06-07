Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $375,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

BLOK opened at $46.11 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40.

