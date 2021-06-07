Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $103.09 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,174 shares of company stock worth $3,909,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

